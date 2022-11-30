Ahead of G20 preparatory meet, private players to beautify 54 chowks in Pune

On the background of the upcoming G20 preparatory meet, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will beautify 93 chowks across the city. Till date, twenty corporates and private parties have come forward and they have shown interest in beatifying 54 chowks, said officials.

G20 meetings are scheduled in India next year. Some of the meetings are scheduled in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad cities in Maharashtra, out of which three will be held in Pune.

Prashant Waghmare, PMC engineer, said, “We have invited private parties to join hands with the municipal corporation to beautify various chowks. Till date, twenty corporates and private parties have come forward and they have shown interest in beatifying 54 chowks. We have given them nod to start work.”

Shrinivas Kandul, head of PMC electric department, said, “The foreign delegates are likely to visit some historical places in Pune. On this background, we are starting the light and sound show at Shaniwarwada.”