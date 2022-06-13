Ahead of PM’s Pune visit, traffic congestion at multiple places in city
Massive traffic congestion was seen from Sancheti hospital towards the Wakdewadi bus stand and a similar situation was reported near Sangamwadi bridge, Deccan College and Khadki war cemetery on Monday evening. The traffic department noted that there were two convoy rehearsals ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and therefore the traffic congestion was reported.
Rahul Srirame, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic), said that on Monday evening, two convoys’ rehearsals were conducted ahead of the visit of the PM on Tuesday.
“There were two convoys travelling from Dehu to airport and airport to Dehu. These convoys covered a distance of 21 kilometres. For the rehearsal, the traffic was stopped at various points which led to the congestion from 4 to 7 pm. However, later the congestion was streamlined,” said Srirame.
He added that ideally, the Prime Minister will take the chopper as planned from the airport at 1 pm.
“This route is a contingency plan. The actual movement will be through the chopper. In the case of natural calamity, this contingency route will be used. If the Prime Minister travels via chopper there will be no traffic congestion on Tuesday, the day of the visit,” said Srirame.
