Home / Cities / Pune News / Ahead of PM’s Pune visit, traffic congestion at multiple places in city
pune news

Ahead of PM’s Pune visit, traffic congestion at multiple places in city

The traffic department noted that there were two convoy rehearsals ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and therefore the traffic congestion was reported
Traffic jam from Wakdewadi to Sangamwadi bridge in Pune, on Monday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Traffic jam from Wakdewadi to Sangamwadi bridge in Pune, on Monday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 10:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNamrata Devikar

Massive traffic congestion was seen from Sancheti hospital towards the Wakdewadi bus stand and a similar situation was reported near Sangamwadi bridge, Deccan College and Khadki war cemetery on Monday evening. The traffic department noted that there were two convoy rehearsals ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and therefore the traffic congestion was reported.

Rahul Srirame, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic), said that on Monday evening, two convoys’ rehearsals were conducted ahead of the visit of the PM on Tuesday.

“There were two convoys travelling from Dehu to airport and airport to Dehu. These convoys covered a distance of 21 kilometres. For the rehearsal, the traffic was stopped at various points which led to the congestion from 4 to 7 pm. However, later the congestion was streamlined,” said Srirame.

He added that ideally, the Prime Minister will take the chopper as planned from the airport at 1 pm.

“This route is a contingency plan. The actual movement will be through the chopper. In the case of natural calamity, this contingency route will be used. If the Prime Minister travels via chopper there will be no traffic congestion on Tuesday, the day of the visit,” said Srirame.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out