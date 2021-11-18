Ahmednagar civil hospital fire: State govt cancels medical officer’s suspension

Pune: The state government has revoked the suspension order of a 27-year-old medical officer, who was arrested along with three nurses of the Ahmednagar civil hospital, in connection with the fire at the hospital’s ICU on November 6, acting civil surgeon Dr BK Ramteke confirmed.

“Dr Vishakha Shinde she was a PG student and resident doctor, but not a permanent employee, so the state government has revoked her suspension,” said Dr Ramteke.

“About other three nurses – one who was permanently suspended continues - while the other two who were working on a contractual basis their service has been terminated,” he said.

The government formed a probe committee under divisional commissioner, Nashik range, to look into why firefighting systems were not in place at the hospital. The fire audit carried out in March this year had recommended installation of equipment in the hospital to deal with fire incidents.

Meanwhile, according to the police, the death toll in the fire incident increased to 12, as a 60-year-old male patient died during treatment on Wednesday.

The Ahmednagar police will also be recording the statement of Popatrao Pawar, sarpanch of Hirvebazar and recipient of the Padma Shri award, as he was present in the civil hospital when the fire incident broke out.

Pawar was in hospital to give a sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 test, as he was due to go Delhi to receive his award.

“When the fire broke out, I called up the fire brigade, informed the collector. He tried to help the fire brigade. Manoj Patil, superintendent of police, Ahmednagar had called to know exactly happened when the fire broke out. I told him about the chain of events, however, I have not yet been called officially to record my statement,” said Pawar.

Sandip Mitke, deputy superintendent of Ahmednagar rural police, said, “We will be recording Pawar’s statement in the fire incident as he is one of the witnesses when the fire broke out at the ICU.”