Ahmednagar Highway traffic change adds to vehicular congestion 

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Traffic Branch have introduced a major traffic change in the first week of May on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway, shutting down signals at key junctions -Shastrinagar Chowk, Wadgaonsheri Chowk, Vimannagar Chowk, and Kharadi bypass to ease congestion. Under the new plan, right turns have been banned, and U-turns have been introduced as an alternative. PMC and traffic branch have introduced major traffic change in the first week of May on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway, shutting down signals at key junctions. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

However, commuters and citizen activists allege the changes are causing more problems than they solve.

A spot visit revealed that the commuters en route to Kalyaninagar from Shashtrinagar Chowk cannot take the right turn due to the new arrangement and then have to come again after taking a U U-turn on the left side of Pune side. However, the vehicles coming from the Pune city side make it difficult for them to negotiate a left turn. The number of such vehicles, both cars and two-wheelers, is very high and makes commuting a challenging task during peak hours. Even the pedestrians found it difficult to cross the road.

According to Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Galande, despite Ahmednagar Road being signal-free, the speed of vehicles has not decreased.

“Pedestrians are finding it very difficult to commute as there is no arrangement made for them. Moreover, the traffic density has gone up, leading to congestion in the area. There is a need to look at the new arrangement, and a comprehensive solution needs to be found,” he said.

Area resident Dattatreya Sondekar highlighted the lack of signage. “There are no boards to indicate where to turn, leaving commuters confused. Additionally, vehicles parked on both sides of the road are worsening traffic jams,” he said.

Civic activist Shankar Shelke voiced longstanding concerns, saying, “We have opposed the U-turn system from the beginning. Both pedestrians and motorists are facing difficulties crossing the road. Reactivating traffic signals is crucial to easing congestion,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amol Zende acknowledged the challenges, saying, “A coordination meeting with citizens and traffic experts has been held to address the issue. While the initiative aims to ease traffic flow, it’s through citizens’ cooperation that we can resolve the emerging problems.”