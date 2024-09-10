Ahmednagar police book five over fake disability certificates 

Ahmednagar Police booked five individuals for allegedly getting forged disability certificates from a government hospital with the help of staffers. The incident was reported between March 20 to March 25, 2024, at Civil Hospital Ahmednagar and the accused were booked on Monday, September 9. The accused have been identified as Sagar Kekan, Prasad Bade, Sudarshan Bade, Ganesh Pakhare and an unknown person from the civil hospital Ahmednagar. The accused have been identified as Sagar Kekan, Prasad Bade, Sudarshan Bade, Ganesh Pakhare and an unknown person from the civil hospital Ahmednagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the complaint filed by Dr Sahebrao Davare, the medical officer at Civil Hospital Ahmednagar, the accused took the help of an unknown hospital staffer to get disability certificates without following procedure.

A police officer from Tofkhana police station said, “Prima facie it seems that the accused filled all their disability-related information on the portal and without following all necessary tests they got disability certificates showing hearing disabilities.’’

On August 5, Savali Divayang Sanghatana raised this issue and filed an official complaint with the district health department highlighting how fake disability certificates were issued from the hospital. Babasaheb Mahapure of the organisation raised questions about disability certificate being issued to the accused.

During the primary investigation, the hospital administration found something suspicious as there was no data available for issuing disability certificates to the four accused. As per the instructions given by seniors, Dr Davare filed a police complaint at Tofkhana police station on Monday.