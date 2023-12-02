AI, digital integration critical for future healthcare: Lt Gen Daljit Singh

Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), on Friday said that artificial intelligence and digital integration are critical for future healthcare. Singh, who attended the President’s Colour award function at AFMC, suggested that the armed forces medical services will be developing various modules for integration of patient data related to X-ray, CT scan, radiology and pathology reports, including MRI scan where a master database will be created. Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, DGAFMC. (HT PHOTO)

“The medical data available will be used to provide relief to patients in distress in faraway locations and emergency medical advice and help can be rendered to patients staying in remote areas of the country. The facility will provide medical services to patients across the country,” said Lt Gen Singh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The medical service chief said that the patient data collected would be anonymised to protect privacy. He emphasised that the focus of AFMS will be on futuristic areas like artificial intelligence and telemedicine. “We are adopting new technologies to meet the changing requirements of patient care. We will store the data at a central place where the diagnostic information can be processed and analysed in real time for patient benefit. We have taken the lead in providing integrated healthcare to all,” he said.

Lt Gen Singh said there will be sub-centres at various locations to examine soldiers’ medical reports of various diseases across the country.

“The medical details of patients will be analysed by experts/doctors at these centres and forwarded to the units for further action. We will be using advanced technology in these centres to run the operation smoothly,” he said.

The DGAMS said that AFMC is ranked amongst the best medical schools nationally and globally, and has emerged as a centre of excellence in medical, dental, nursing and paramedical training. The event saw the release of a commemorative platinum jubilee coin, a special cover and stamp by the President as a tribute to the dedicated service the men and women of the institution have given to the county.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan dedicated the Armed Forces Medical Services Tele-Manas Cell. It is a mental health helpline for the armed forces personnel.