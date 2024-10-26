Ajit gives Tingre NCP ticket for Wadgaonsheri

Pune: The second list of seven seats announced by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar includes sitting MLA Sunil Tingre for Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency. The second list of seven seats announced by NCP chief Ajit Pawar includes sitting MLA Sunil Tingre for Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency. (HT)

Tingre, facing allegations of protecting the accused in the Porsche hit-and-run case, also saw opposition from the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, part of the Mahayuti alliance that also includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The BJP was also eyeing the seat.

Tingre will contest against Bapu Pathare of the NCP (SP).

“I was sure to get the ticket as the party had already given me the AB form. Even Mahayuti had decided to give seat to the party that had won it in previous polls. While generally candidates of all parties express their desire to contest the polls, they respect the Mahayuti’s decision. I will soon meet BJP’s Jagdish Mulik who wanted to enter the poll fray,” Tingre said.

“While the opposition have accused me of trying to influence the probe in favour of the accused in the Porsche car accident case, the police have submitted the report about my innocence,” he said.

On May 19, a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old juvenile rammed into the two-wheeler of two IT professionals in Pune’s Kalyaninagar, resulting in their deaths. It was alleged that Tingre have reached the police station after getting information about the accident.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.