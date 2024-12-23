Menu Explore
Ajit on Bhujbal: Some expressed dissatisfaction when asked to wait

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Following a meeting of OBC leaders, Bhujbal addressed the media and reiterated his dissatisfaction with Ajit’s leadership

Speaking on the discontent of senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that some people expressed dissatisfaction when asked to wait a bit. Pawar refrained from naming anyone although it was clear his remarks were directed at Bhujbal.

Ajit Pawar attended an event in Baramati on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Ajit Pawar attended an event in Baramati on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Referring to the expansion of the state cabinet, Pawar said in Baramati on Sunday, “During the cabinet formation, I proposed a few names for ministerial positions. At that time, I had to ask some senior leaders to wait for a while. However, some expressed dissatisfaction. The reality is that new faces also need to be given opportunities in the cabinet. Sometimes, instead of granting roles at the state level, we consider offering them opportunities at the central level. I assure those who feel they deserve due respect that I will ensure their recognition is not compromised.”

Bhujbal’s response

Following a meeting of OBC leaders, Bhujbal addressed the media and reiterated his dissatisfaction with Ajit’s leadership. “It’s a good idea to give opportunities to young leaders. But there must be a clear definition of who qualifies as young. What is the age limit for being called young? Should someone aged 67 or 68 still be considered young? There needs to be clarity,” he said.

When asked about his future course of action during the press conference, Bhujbal said, “It seems you are in a hurry to know my next move. However, I need time to decide my position. I am discussing it with everyone,” he said, leaving his intentions open-ended.

