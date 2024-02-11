 Ajit Pawar asks collector to acquire 135 acre private land along Pune airport - Hindustan Times
Ajit Pawar asks collector to acquire 135 acre private land along Pune airport

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Pawar on Friday visited the Lohegaon airport and took the review of new terminal which is scheduled to inaugurates soon

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed to acquire 135 acre land for Lohegaon airport and instructed the Pune district collector to start the process.

He said the administration that the state government will bear the 60 per cent land cost, Pune Municipal Corporation will contribute 20 per cent and both Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Metropolitain Region Development Authority (PMRDA) would bear 10 per cent each. (HT FILE)
Pawar on Friday visited the Lohegaon airport and took the review of new terminal which is scheduled to inaugurates soon.

“ I have instructed the district collector to acquire the as it will help to operate more international flights from existing site,” he said.

He said the administration that the state government will bear the 60 per cent land cost, Pune Municipal Corporation will contribute 20 per cent and both Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Metropolitain Region Development Authority (PMRDA) would bear 10 per cent each.

