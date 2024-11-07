Menu Explore
Ajit Pawar condemns Sadabhau Khot’s remarks on Sharad Pawar  

ByAbhay Khairnar
Nov 07, 2024 07:14 AM IST

NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday condemned Mahayuti ally Sadabhau Khot for his remarks on Sharad Pawar

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday condemned Mahayuti ally Sadabhau Khot for his remarks on Sharad Pawar. While speaking on Wednesday at Jat in Sangli, Khot remarked that if Pawar wanted to make Maharashtra like his face. The remarks snowballed into controversy with Khot attracting criticism. 

NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday condemned Mahayuti ally Sadabhau Khot for his remarks on Sharad Pawar. (PTI)
NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday condemned Mahayuti ally Sadabhau Khot for his remarks on Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

“The statement made by Sadabhau Khot regarding respected senior leader, Pawar Saheb, is condemnable. We strongly oppose such low-level personal attacks on Pawar Saheb. This is not part of Maharashtra’s culture. On behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party and personally, I strongly condemn this statement. In the future, if anyone makes such personal remarks against Pawar Saheb, the Nationalist Congress Party will not tolerate it,” said Ajit Pawar in a statement. 

Khot is a former minister of state and is currently a Member of the Legislative Council. 

During his speech at Jat, Khot said, “Sharad Pawar is claiming that he wants to change Maharashtra’s face. Does he want to make Maharashtra like his face?”.  

Khot made these remarks in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was campaigning for BJP candidate Gopichand Padalkar.  

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil while criticising the remarks said Khot’s remarks show the twisted mentality of the Mahayuti leaders. Interestingly, Sharad Pawar earlier on Tuesday appreciated the work done by Deputy CM at Baramati saying there is no doubt Ajit Pawar has worked for Baramati. 

