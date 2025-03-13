Menu Explore
Ajit Pawar criticizes Nitesh Rane over controversial remarks on Muslims

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2025 08:36 AM IST

He was responding to Rane’s recent claim that Muslims were not part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday called for restraint in public statements, criticizing his cabinet colleague Nitesh Rane for making misleading remarks about Muslims.

Speaking in Karad, where he paid tribute to former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan on his birth anniversary, Pawar highlighted the state’s history of communal harmony. (HT FILE)
He was responding to Rane’s recent claim that Muslims were not part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army.

Speaking in Karad, where he paid tribute to former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan on his birth anniversary, Pawar highlighted the state’s history of communal harmony.

“At times, leaders from both sides of the political spectrum make statements that harm Maharashtra’s rich cultural legacy. Historically, leaders here have worked to preserve peace and unity among communities,” Pawar said.

He further asserted that Shivaji Maharaj’s administration never discriminated based on religion or caste, and that Maharashtra has a significant population of patriotic Muslims.

“There is historical evidence that during Shivaji Maharaj’s reign, several Muslims held key positions, including overseeing the ammunition department,” he added.

Pawar also questioned the intent behind such statements, saying he failed to understand the purpose of spreading misinformation.

