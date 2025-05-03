Ajit Pawar inaugurates Parshuram Economic Development Corporation office

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the office of Parshuram Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) at the Council Hall on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1. The Maharashtra government started the initiative from October 2024 for students from the Brahmin community with an initial funding of ₹50 crore. At present, students of the Brahmin community get aid only under the economically weaker category quota. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the office of Parshuram Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) at Council Hall on Maharashtra Day. (HT FILE)

Pawar said, “The government will ensure that the corporation would not face financial problems and will provide adequate funds.”

MP Medha Kulkarni and PEDC president Ashish Damle attended the function.

As Pawar had to attend many events on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, he inaugurated the office at 6.20pm before the scheduled time of 6.30pm. As Kulkarni arrived at 6.24pm, the deputy chief minister had to open it again.