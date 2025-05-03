Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ajit Pawar inaugurates Parshuram Economic Development Corporation office

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the office of Parshuram Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) at Council Hall on Maharashtra Day

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the office of Parshuram Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) at the Council Hall on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1. The Maharashtra government started the initiative from October 2024 for students from the Brahmin community with an initial funding of 50 crore. At present, students of the Brahmin community get aid only under the economically weaker category quota.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the office of Parshuram Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) at Council Hall on Maharashtra Day. (HT FILE)
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the office of Parshuram Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) at Council Hall on Maharashtra Day. (HT FILE)

Pawar said, “The government will ensure that the corporation would not face financial problems and will provide adequate funds.”

MP Medha Kulkarni and PEDC president Ashish Damle attended the function.

As Pawar had to attend many events on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, he inaugurated the office at 6.20pm before the scheduled time of 6.30pm. As Kulkarni arrived at 6.24pm, the deputy chief minister had to open it again.

News / Cities / Pune / Ajit Pawar inaugurates Parshuram Economic Development Corporation office
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On