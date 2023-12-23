close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Ajit Pawar instructs Maha-Metro to conduct feasibility study to extend metro till Pune airport

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 23, 2023 10:44 PM IST

Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday instructed Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) to check the feasibility of Pune Metro extension from Ramwadi to Pune international airport.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Ajit Pawar in Pune on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
In the Nagpur winter session, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Wadgaonsheri Sunil Tingre, had sought a meeting to make the Ahmednagar road signal-free to which minister Uday Samant had promised to hold a meeting and discuss the issue.

Accordingly, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pawar on Saturday in Pune. Samant, Tingre, commissioner Vikram Kumar, Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh, additional commissioner Vikas Dhakne and Maha-Metro officials among others were present for the meeting.

During the meeting, Tingre demanded an extension of Pune Metro from Ramwadi to Pune international airport. After discussing the issue with officials, Pawar instructed Maha-Metro officials to check the feasibility of the extension of the metro.

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro, said, “As instructed by the district guardian minister, we will carry out the study.”

In 2018, PMC’s standing committee gave its nod to the extension of the metro route from Ramwadi to Wagholi and Pune airport.

According to Maha-Metro, Ramwadi to Pune Airport extension route is short and doesn’t connect to anywhere else, which may create problems as the Maha-Metro can’t extend the network further.

Also, since the state government is considering a new international airport in Purandar, it may shift the partial load of Pune airport in the future, said officials.

