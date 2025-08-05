Ajit Pawar-led NCP to inaugurate new office at Wakdewadi on August 15

PUNE: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, is set to inaugurate its new office in the city on August 15. The three-storey building will come up at Shivajinagar near the Wakdewadi bus stop and will serve as the city headquarters, said party leaders. BJP-leader-Eknath-Khadse-and-NCP-leader-Ajit-Pawar-at-Vidhan-Bhavan-during-Maharashtra-legislature-s-budget-session-in-Mumbai--Kunal-Patil-HT-photo

Following the party’s split, the Ajit Pawar-led faction did not have an official office in Pune, while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP office is located near Dengle Bridge in Shivajinagar.

Confirming the development, both city unit presidents, Sunil Tingre and Subhash Jagtap, said the inauguration will take place soon.

Tingre said, “The new office will be equipped with all modern facilities. Once permissions are in place, it will be inaugurated in the presence of Ajit Pawar and the state party president. Detailed information will be shared soon.”

Jagtap added, “The office is coming up at Shivajinagar, and once the work is complete, we will brief the media.”

According to sources, the party has acquired the office on a permanent basis. Ajit Pawar’s elder son, Parth Pawar, has been actively involved in the project—identifying the location and overseeing the interior work and furnishings.