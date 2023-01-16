Ajit Pawar lift mishap: Probe reveals lift maintenance was not carried out

A probe carried out in the lift mishap case involving leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar at a hospital in Pune has revealed that lift maintenance was not carried out during the past one year.

Lift Inspector Uday Tambe said, “This incident shows the lift was devoid of maintenance. Cost cutting could be one of the reasons as to why it wasn’t done. Cases of malfunctioning are increasing by the day due to lack of proper lift maintenance. Comprehensive maintenance must be carried out. At this hospital, the lift mishap took place due to traction failure where excess grease was found applied to the rope.”

Tambe further explained “Somebody from outside and not the company maintenance person was brought before the inaugural function who applied grease to the rope. Due to this, friction was lost and the lift which was supposed to go up came sliding down. Fortunately, all were safe. If maintenance is not done on time then it can develop into a major accident. This lift was installed in 2020 and after that maintenance was not done. Friction has to be maintained at the rope and grease should not have been applied. The lift failure took place due to loss of friction.”

Meanwhile the lift inspection department has communicated to the Ajit Pawar’s staff about carrying due diligence before the VIP access any lift to attend functions.“We have informed the staff of the former Deputy CM that verification of details related to whether lift maintenance has been carried out and whether lift inspection has been done at whichever place he attends the function must be done without fail as a precautionary measure ,” Tambe said.

Former Deputy CM Pawar during a function in Baramati on Sunday said that he along with a senior doctor and three others were stuck in a lift which plunged from the third floor to the ground floor on Saturday during the inaugural function of the hospital in Wakad. The lift came down suddenly due to power failure. Pawar said that his security broke open the lift door and brought him and others out of the lift. The doctor however sustained minor injuries during the fall.