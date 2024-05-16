 Ajit Pawar missing in action, his absence in campaign triggers speculations - Hindustan Times
Ajit Pawar missing in action, his absence in campaign triggers speculations

ByAbhay Khairnar
May 17, 2024 05:02 AM IST

His absence in electioneering, especially at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallies in Nashik, Kalyan and road show held at Mumbai on Wednesday, has sparked speculations about the leader’s whereabouts

After the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra on May 13, deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is missing in action in the fifth phase campaigning, while his close associates say that he may be “unwell”.

As Ajit was last seen in action during the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of polls on May 11. (HT FILE)

His absence in electioneering, especially at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallies in Nashik, Kalyan and road show held at Mumbai on Wednesday, has sparked speculations about the leader’s whereabouts.

As Ajit was last seen in action during the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of polls on May 11, there have been speculations that the NCP leader was unhappy with only four seats his party got during seat sharing of Mahayuti (grand alliance).

All the four seats NCP contested, including Baramati, Shirur, Raigad, and Osmanabad, have already gone for voting during the third and fourth phase. The fifth seat of Nanded has been given from NCP quota to Mahadev Jankar of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

On being asked about Ajit’s absence, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar during a press conference in Nashik said, “I think he is indeed unwell”.

Ajit’s party workers and his office are unaware about their leader’s location.

Pradeep Deshmukh, executive president, NCP Pune city, said, “I heard that Ajit dada is unwell. After Pune election, I too was not in Pune for two days and hence unable to confirm.”

A member of the Ajit’s media team requesting anonymity said that the deputy CM has fallen sick.

