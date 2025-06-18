Ajit Pawar plays age card in sugar mill poll too, makes the contest prestigious

With Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar entering the election fray for the Malegaon Co-operative Sugar Factory in Baramati, a contest in a relatively small local institution has drawn state-wide attention. The election, scheduled for June 22, has become a matter of prestige for Ajit Pawar, especially given his ongoing power struggle with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, resulting in multiple meetings with shareholding sugarcane farmers. The main contest is between Ajit Pawar’s panel and the one led by Taware, who once had a strong influence in the factory and was formerly considered close to Sharad Pawar. (HT)

90 candidates are contesting for 21 seats on the factory’s governing body, with four panels in the race. Ajit Pawar is leading the Nilkantheshwar Panel, while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is backing the Baliraja Panel. The Sahakar Bachav Panel is headed by veteran co-operative leader Shankar Taware, and a fourth group comprises independent candidates and farmers’ representatives.

The main contest is between Ajit Pawar’s panel and the one led by Taware, who once had a strong influence in the factory and was formerly considered close to Sharad Pawar. Over the years, Taware has kept his distance from the Pawar family and has maintained a firm grip on the local cooperative setup.

At a rally on Sunday, Ajit Pawar took direct aim at his rival, saying, “Voters should decide who is capable of working for the development of the factory — someone who is 85 years old or me?” This comment, referring to Taware’s age, echoed the same line of attack Ajit had used against Sharad Pawar during the 2019 assembly election campaign, where he had questioned the role of senior leaders in contemporary politics. Ajit also asserted that his position as deputy chief minister would help bring in the necessary resources and decisions more effectively, should his panel be elected.

Taware responded sharply, saying, “Instead of focusing on becoming chief minister, the deputy chief minister is now contesting for a directorial post in a small cooperative sugar factory. He has diminished the dignity of the office he holds.” He also questioned the performance of Ajit Pawar’s panel, which currently controls the mill, asking why, despite five years of control, the factory had not managed to deliver better returns to farmers.

Supriya Sule, MP and senior leader of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), distanced the contest from party lines, stating, “Sugar factory elections are part of the co-operative movement and are not fought along political party lines.”

There are 19,549 voters from the farming community and an additional 102 voters representing various cooperative institutions who will cast their votes. As polling day approaches, the contest in Baramati — a town that has long mirrored the rise and influence of the Pawar family — has grown more intense, with both factions treating the outcome as symbolic of their control over the region’s cooperative and political narrative.