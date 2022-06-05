Ajit Pawar reviews Pandharpur pilgrimage arrangements
PUNE With the Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhis beginning their long journey on June 20 and June 21 respectively, a review meeting of all the preparations was held on Sunday by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at Council Hall.
“Today we took a joint review meeting with all the heads of ten prestigious Palkhis in the state along with the three district officials. This year, there is a significant importance to the wari as two main Palkhis of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar will be held after two years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.Lakhs of people are expected to participate, and for this, it is necessary to have all the arrangements in place with respect to the safety of the warkaris and also to curb Covid infection from spreading,” said Pawar.
He was interacting with the media after the review meeting.
For this year’s wari it is expected that 15 lakh warkaris will gather at Pandharpur on the last day of Ashadhi Ekadashi. So, the arrangements are also been done on a large scale. Right from the repairing of roads, halting and night stay spots identification, to a number of MSRTC buses being sent to Pandharpur, all arrangements were reviewed, said officials.
“There will be mobile vaccination centres along the Palkhi routes. We appeal them to take advantage of this and get vaccinated. Apart from the 65 acre land at Pandharpur, various land parcels of the state government are at their disposal to halt for night stays,” said Pawar.
When asked about PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Dehu on June 14, he said, “The preparations for the PMs visit are going on and all necessary help needed is given by the state government. Also, all the protocols will be followed, as the deputy chief minister of the state I will personally go to receive him.”
