Ajit Pawar’s luggage inspected amid opposition criticism 

Election Commission officials inspected deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's bags in Baramati on Wednesday as he prepared to leave for the campaign. During the inspection, Pawar, who had Diwali snacks in his bags, offered it to the officers. The inspection came on the backdrop of allegations by Uddhav Thackeray about misuse of power.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray had recently criticised the Election Commission, alleging that his bags were singled out for checks twice, sharing videos of the incidents on social media. Opposition parties quickly seized upon Thackeray’s comments, accusing the Election Commission and ruling parties of selectively targeting opposition leaders for inspections.

In response, Maha Yuti leaders, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, posted their inspection videos, asserting that they, too, had undergone routine checks and had fully cooperated.

Pawar shared a video of his bag inspection on social media, stating, “Today, while on my way for election campaigning, the Election Commission conducted a routine check of my bags and helicopter. I fully cooperated and believe that such measures are essential to ensure free and fair elections. Let us all respect the law and support efforts to uphold the integrity of our democracy.”

Chief Minister Shinde’s bags were similarly checked at Palghar, reinforcing the stance of ruling party leaders that inspections were part of standard protocol. Responding to Thackeray’s challenge for equal treatment, they reiterated that the Election Commission was performing its duties impartially and urged against politicizing routine procedures.