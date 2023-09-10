News / Cities / Pune News / Ajit Pawar’s roadshow in Pune sees huge turnout

Ajit Pawar’s roadshow in Pune sees huge turnout

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 10, 2023 10:49 PM IST

People welcomed Pawar with garlands, showered him with flower petals and chanted slogans in his support

Many supporters took part at the roadshow of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the city on Saturday. It also passed through Khed Shivapur that falls under his cousin and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule’s Baramati constituency.

Ajit Pawar held a road show at Katraj Chowk on Sunday. He was given a grand welcome as a huge garland was seen held by cranes, while his supporters gathered in large numbers. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Ajit Pawar held a road show at Katraj Chowk on Sunday. He was given a grand welcome as a huge garland was seen held by cranes, while his supporters gathered in large numbers. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The roadshow began from Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple where the leader of the NCP-faction offered aarti and continued till Khed Shivapur of Khadakwasla assembly seat in Baramati.

People welcomed Pawar with garlands, showered him with flower petals and chanted slogans in his support. Banners and hoardings of Pawar proclaiming him as the future chief minister were placed along the road.

Many Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders supporting the Ajit Pawar faction, including Dhananjay Munde, took part at the roadshow.

On being asked about hoardings, Pawar said, “Though the message displays people’s support for me, anyone cannot become the chief minister merely based of these hoardings.”

Maharashtra cabinet minister Munde said, “The messages on hoardings reflect the supporters’ wish to see Ajit Pawar heading the state government after the 2024 elections.”

Reacting to Pawar’s road show, Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition said, “If the leaders of the Maratha community are doing a road show when there are protests across the state over reservation for the community, the voters will decide whom to support...”

His remarks were related to the current protests in the state over the demand of reservation for the Maratha community in education and jobs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out