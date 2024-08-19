Ajit Pawar shown black flags at Pune event; NCP demands explanation from BJP

Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar’s Jan Samman Yatra on Sunday faced protests from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Junnar tehsil. The protesters led by BJP leader Asha Buchake, showed black flags and criticised Pawar for holding an official function while “sidelining” the alliance party leaders. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari sought clarification over the incident from BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A clip of a news channel posted on NCP leader Mitkari’s X account showed some people carrying black flags and BJP flags when Pawar reached Junnar for the meeting and shouting slogans.

Mitkari said the Jan Samman Yatra, a mass outreach initiative ahead of the state assembly polls, is a separate programme of the NCP. “Those who showed black flags should also do it separately. Fadnavis should immediately clarify on the incident,” said Mitkari.

Buchake said we are part of the Mahayuti alliance but pictures of chief minister, Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis were missing during the programme.

“A government meeting was organised on tourism in Junnar on Sunday. However, the BJP and other alliance parties were not even invited to the meeting. In the past couple of days, invitations for the meeting were given to all government officials and politicians from the office of MLA Atul Benke. The NCP is trying to promote Benke in Junnar,” she alleged.