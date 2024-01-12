Ajit Pawar to address BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP workers from district

close_game
ByHT Correspondent
Jan 12, 2024 10:14 AM IST

Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar will attend the first meeting of Maha Yuti alliance partners BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena of the district at DP Road on January 14

Pune: Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar will attend the first meeting of Maha Yuti (MY) alliance partners Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena of the district at DP Road on January 14.

BJP secretary Murlidhar Mohol, city unit president Dheeraj Ghate, NCP city unit president Deepak Mankar and Shiv Sena’s city unit president Nana Bhangire at a joint meet told media that the alliance plans to hold such meets at all districts of Maharashtra.

Mohol said, “As decided by state-level leaders, Pune district’s first meet will be held at Shubaramb Lawns on Sunday.”

