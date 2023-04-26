Home / Cities / Pune News / Universities should be ready to face new challenges: Abhay Jere

Universities should be ready to face new challenges: Abhay Jere

There are going to be big changes in jobs in the coming years. We are moving towards a giga economy. It will not work once you get your degree as before. After every ten years we have to keep learning new things, said Jere

Universities should be prepared to face new challenges in higher education in a rapidly changing world,” said vice-president of All India Council for Technical Education Abhay Jere. He was speaking at the 28th Foundation Day function of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University on Wednesday.

In this function senior social Worker Shantilal Muttha and senior historian Jaysingrao Pawar were honoured with life time achievement award.

Jere further said, “There are going to be big changes in jobs in the coming years. We are moving towards a giga economy. It will not work once you get your degree as before. After every ten years we have to keep learning new things. Teaching the young generation is a big challenge for today’s teachers. We should be prepared for this.”

Chandrakant Patil who was also present at the event said, “In today’s era of competition, there is no substitute for innovation. Bharati Vidyapeeth is an educational institution created by Patangrao Kadam. Many leaders are taking over the educational institutes set up by others and becoming ‘Maharshi’ of education field, but Patangrao Kadam has built Bharati Vidyapeeth with his own efforts,”

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University chancellor Shivajirao Kadam, secretary Vishwajit Kadam, vice-chancellor Vivek Saoji and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

