Allegations of wrongdoing, code of conduct violation and Sena (UBT) city chief arrested

Monday was a busy day for the election commission officials in Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies. There were several complaints of names missing on voter list and arguments between voters and police officers due to the prohibition of mobile phones within 100 metres of polling booths. The direction left residents wondering where to keep their mobile phones in both constituencies and delayed the voting process. Shirur returning officer Ajay More clarified that the polling agent had slips that were not objectionable and did not violate the code of conduct or the election commissioner’s direction. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Monday, two FIRs were registered by election commission officer of Shirur Lok Sabha in Hadapsar and Khed. According to four people, a polling agent of Mahayuti candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil was found sitting inside the polling station with campaign material. However, the four people, allegedly belonging to MVA objected to the voter slips and other material the polling agent was carrying and recorded a video of the polling agent. Based on the complaint from election officers, the four people were booked under relevant sections and IPC 1860.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shirur returning officer Ajay More clarified that the polling agent had slips that were not objectionable and did not violate the code of conduct or the election commissioner’s direction. He also mentioned that the four people brought mobile phones inside the polling station despite the ban. They created chaos, and stalled the voting process for some time, and hence, the FIR was filed at Hadapsar Police Station.

Another FIR was filed at the Khed Police Station for making reels and videos inside a pooling booth using mobile phone. The 45-year-old resident of Rajgurunagar was booked based on the complaint of election commission officers.

Sanjeevan Sangale, a citizen from Shirur LS, said that voting slips are not distributed properly by officials in Bhosari assembly area. “There are several names missing on the voter list and it has duplicate names. We are confused to see names missing from the list,” he said.

More accepted that the names of citizens were missing from the voting list and many could not exercise franchise due to prohibition of mobile in the 100-metre premises of polling station. “The use of mobile was prohibited because people were found making videos inside booth in the past poll days. However, next time we would consider making arrangements for keeping the mobile phones. Citizens should link their Aadhaar card to avoid duplication of names from the voter list,” he said.

In Maval LS constituency, the Shiv Sena (UBT) city chief was booked and arrested for “obstructing work” at the poll booth. Sachin Bhosale, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief of Pimpri-Chinchwad unit allegedly created a ruckus inside a polling booth at Barne Schook in Thergaon. The FIR was filed by the election commission officers and Bhosale was arrested and later released on bail, said officials.

Maval returning officer took action against Sanjog Waghere, Maha Vikas Agadhi candidate of Maval LS constituency, based on a complaint by Shrirang Barne, Mahayuti candidate from Maval LS. Waghere was allegedly been spotted driving around with his “Mashal” election symbol on his car.

Deepak Singla, Maval returning officer, said, “We had filed an FIR against Bhosale and he was arrested and booked under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code and later released on bail by the court. Police will be filing a charge sheet soon in the case. We have taken actin against Waghere too.”