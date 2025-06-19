Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Ambegaon police nab murder accused from Madhya Pradesh 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Ambegaon police arrested a murder suspect on Tuesday, who had fled to Madhya Pradesh after allegedly committing the crime. The incident occurred on June 15 near Jambhulwadi at Ambegaon Khurd. The victim, Rohit Dhamal, 21, a resident of the Yoga Mudra building, was working as a delivery executive with a well-known e-commerce platform. 

Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the police were able to trace the suspect’s location to Madhya Pradesh.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police officials, a murder case was registered on June 16 at the Ambegaon police station, prompting an immediate investigation. Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the police were able to trace the suspect’s location to Madhya Pradesh. 

The accused has been identified as Suraj Suryawanshi, 22, a resident of Ganesh Peth, Pune, who also worked as a delivery executive with the same e-commerce platform. 

Commenting on the issue, API Priyanka Gore said, “The accused and the deceased were known to each other. The conflict began when the accused created a fake social media account using the name of one of his friends’ sisters, which led to disputes between them. This ultimately resulted in the murder.” 

Gore added that after analysing technical data, the police tracked the suspect to Indore, where he was arrested within 24 hours of the crime. 

Follow Us On