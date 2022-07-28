Amid monkeypox scare, hand-foot-mouth cases on the rise in Pune: docs
City doctors are reporting an increase in patient inflow related to measles; hand, foot and mouth diseases. Many patients are seeking medical help for these seasonal infections amid monkeypox fear.
Diseases like chickenpox, measles and hand, foot and mouth have symptoms of rashes on skin along with blisters. Doctors note that though these symptoms can be confused by patients, these infections are common in rainy season.
Officials of Maharashtra health department that issued monkeypox alert said that of the 10 samples of suspected patients sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), eight have tested negative.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “The result of two samples is awaited. As families of suspected patients are facing stigma, their details will not be shared,” said Dr Awate.
Speaking about patients coming with complaints of rashes, Dr Lalit Rawal, paediatrician at Ruby Hall Clinic, said there are many cases of hand, foot and mouth diseases.
“Many patients are confused over the cause of these rashes. It is different in nature limited to hand, foot and mouth region, common during this season. Diagnosis can be done at the local level to provide relief to patients,” said Dr Rawal.
Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said patients are regularly visiting for measles and hand, foot and mouth diseases.
“No patient has come to us fearing monkeypox. The symptoms of monkeypox, chicken pox and other diseases are different in nature. There is no need for patients to panic. Monkeypox is spread through bodily fluids and India has reported only four cases,” said Dr Kelkar.
Dr Pratibha Walde, internal medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Kharadi, said, “We have people who come with similar symptoms of rashes and fever, but these are not typical to those found on palm and feet during monkeypox. These rashes are caused typically due to other viruses that trigger these symptoms. It is mostly the dengue or routine virus fever caused during this season where rashes are not so common. Fevers are more common in patients.”
So far, four cases of monkeypox are reported in India. Three cases were from Kerala with a travel history to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) whereas one case is from Delhi with no foreign travel.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
