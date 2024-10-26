Menu Explore
Amid objections from PWP, Salunkhe to file papers on Monday

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 26, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Dipak Aba Salunkhe is set to submit his nomination papers for Sangola assembly constituency on Monday, despite objections from PWP

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Dipak Aba Salunkhe is set to submit his nomination papers for Sangola assembly constituency on Monday, despite facing objections from the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP).

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Dipak Aba Salunkhe is set to submit his nomination papers for Sangola assembly constituency on Monday, despite objections from PWP. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Dipak Aba Salunkhe is set to submit his nomination papers for Sangola assembly constituency on Monday, despite objections from PWP. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Sangola has long been a stronghold of the PWP. The late Ganpatrao Deshmukh, a prominent PWP leader, was the longest-serving member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, elected 11 times from the constituency.

Sena has announced candidature of Salunkhe from Sangola in its first released list.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the undivided Sena leader Shahji Bapu Patil had defeated Ganpatrao’s grandson Aniket Deshmukh. While the Sena has declared its candidate for Sangola under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing arrangement, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is advocating for PWP’s claim on the berth.

NCP (SP) state unit head Jayant Patil said, “We want Sangola to be given to PWP. Though Sena (UBT) has announced candidates, Sanjay Raut hinted that there will be exchange of some seats between MVA parties.”

“On Friday morning, they received a call from a senior party leader to go ahead. Hence, Aba will file his nomination papers on Monday,” claimed sources close to the Sena leader.

PWP on Tuesday had announced its first list of six candidates — Chitralekha Patil to contest from Alibaug, Atul Mhatre from Pen, Balaram Patil from Panvel, Pritam Mhatre from Uran, Babasaheb Deshmukh from Sangola and Shyamsundar Shinde from Loha Kandar constituency.

Last week, PWP general secretary Jayant Patil met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to discuss seat sharing under (MVA) quota, before announcing Balaram Patil for Panvel constituency.

