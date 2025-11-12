Amid rise in leopard attacks, district collector orders expansion of rescue infra in Pune

With repeated leopard- attacks and sightings triggering widespread fear in the rural areas of Pune district, especially Shirur and Ambegaon talukas, district collector Jitendra Dudi on Tuesday, November 11, called a review meeting with senior forest officials including Prashant Khade, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar forest department; and Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest division wherein he issued a set of directives aimed at tightening field response, expanding rescue capacity, and increasing public awareness in high-risk zones. In terms of field technology, the administration instructed that AI-based monitoring systems, solar night-surveillance drones, camera traps, and sound alert systems be fully operational in areas identified as sensitive. (HT)

During the meeting, forest officials informed that since October 12, at least 17 leopards have been captured from Ambegaon and Shirur talukas - all of which are currently housed at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar. However, the facility—designed to accommodate only 50 animals—is now overcrowded, with 67 leopards. Concerned over the strain on the existing infrastructure, Dudi directed the forest department to take immediate steps towards setting up new leopard rescue and rehabilitation centres with the capacity to house 1,000 leopards in the Junnar division and 500 in the Pune division.

Dudi instructed forest officials to immediately procure up to 700 additional cages from suppliers capable of rapid delivery, including those outside Pune or Maharashtra, to ensure swift containment operations in vulnerable rural areas. He emphasised that cages must be deployed without delay in villages officially declared as leopard-prone, especially in Shirur and Ambegaon talukas that have seen an alarming rise in leopard attacks and sightings. The Junnar division currently has 262 cages, and efforts are underway to purchase additional cages and other necessary field gear.

Dudi ordered the activation of a 24x7 district-level control room to coordinate response, monitor leopard-related incidents, and handle distress calls. Citizens can contact the control room through a dedicated toll-free number: 1800 3033.

Dudi further directed that Gram Sabhas be held across leopard-prone villages to inform citizens about the measures being implemented and to ensure their participation in mitigation efforts. He pushed for the formation of village-level co-monitoring committees comprising experienced locals, forest disaster volunteers (Van Aapda Mitra), NGOs, and other community representatives. These committees will be tasked with carrying out drone surveys to record leopard presence, increase night patrolling, and spread awareness about safety measures.

Dudi also instructed forest and police officials to jointly draft a SOP (standard operating procedure) to streamline rescue and relief operations during leopard attacks. To strengthen coordination between departments, he directed the superintendent of police to convene a meeting of the district ‘Tiger Cell’, ensuring a unified response to emerging threats.