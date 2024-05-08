Amid severe heat, Sangli, Satara record moderate voting

The Sangli Lok Sabha Constituency recorded a decrease in voter turnout as compared to the 2019 elections as polling figures stood at 58%. The 2019 general elections saw 65.78% of voters in the constituency exercising their democratic rights. The scorching heat might have played spoilsport forcing a section of voters to stay indoors. Monitoring of the polling process was carried out through webcasting from the control room set up at the district magistrate’s office. (HT PHOTO)

Even after that, most voters arrived at polling booths and waited patiently for hours to vote. First-time voters, mostly accompanied by their parents, enthusiastically participated in the democratic process from the early hours of the day.

Sangli District Collector Raja Dayanidhi said, “Until 6 pm today, an estimated 58% voter turnout was recorded across the district. However, even after 6 pm, voters were seen lining up at 119 polling centres.’

Dayanidhi further said that, during the mock polling in the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency, 7 ballot units, 6 control units and 11 VVPAT machines were replaced. Additionally, between 5 pm and 5:30 pm, 4 control units, 8 ballot units and 17 VVPAT machines were replaced at 18 polling stations.

A total of 2,448 polling centres were set up in the district for the Lok Sabha elections, out of which 1,224 centres were equipped with webcasting facilities.

According to the district administration, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal recorded the highest 61.16 % turnout in the district till 6:00 pm. However, Khanapur recorded the lowest 51.11 % turnout in the constituency.

Sangli Loksabha witnessed a triangular fight between sitting BJP MP Sanjay Kaka Patil, wrestler Chandrahar Patil from Shiv Sena (UBT) and rebel Congress candidate Vishal Patil.

In 2019, BJP’s Sanjay Kaka Patil won the polls by defeating Vishal Patil by over 1.60 lakh votes.

63.50% voting in Satara

In the Satara Lok Sabha constituency, at 2,315 polling stations, 63.50 per cent voting was recorded as per district authorities. The district administration made efforts to increase the percentage of voting, as the fate of 16 candidates including BJP’s Udayanraje Bhosale, and NCP (SP)’s Shashikant Shinde is now sealed in the voting machine.

Meanwhile, Udayanraje Bhosale cast a vote along with his entire family early in the morning.

“I am confident of winning this election because the people of Satara Lok Sabha Constituency desire a change and to strengthen PM Modi in the central government,” Udayanraje stated.

His opponent Shashikant Shinde and other prominent leaders in the constituency including former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan cast their votes for the Satara constituency.

“We are confident that the INDI alliance will win the Satara seat and help bring about change in the country,” Chavan added.