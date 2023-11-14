Amid worsening air quality PCMC halts construction works till November 19

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to halt all construction activities due to declining air quality and escalating pollution levels. Stop construction activities in the city. Increase the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads, sprinkling of water on roads etc, reads the order among other measures to tackle air pollution. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body issued an official order on Monday putting a blanket ban on all construction activities in the PCMC area till Sunday (November 19).

“Stop construction activities in the city. Increase the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads, sprinkling of water on roads etc. The decision to ease or maintain current measures will be contingent upon the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels after November 19, 2023,” read the order.

As per the officials, there has been a surge in the AQI levels in the last two days as per the AQI data received from the SAFAR-Air App and immediate actions and preventive measures need to be taken to ensure the situation does not worsen. ‘

Based on the High Court Of Judicature At Bombay Civil Appellate Jurisdiction Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation dated November 10, 2023, and the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) published by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and reference to their letter dated October 13, 2023, the measures will be implemented till November 19,’ read the order.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, said, “As per the earlier order issued by the PCMC the recently formed task force to inspect the violation of the Environment Protection Act of 1986, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981, and PCMC Bye-Laws shall monitor implementation of the order at the city level. The task force will take the required action in case any violation is found.”

