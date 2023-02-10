Amit Shah to visit Pune on February 18-19

Union home minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Pune city on February 18 and 19 to attend various events but workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are doubly happy as Shah’s visit coincides with the Kasba peth and Chinchwad bypolls.

Confirming Shah’s tour, BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “We haven’t received the official itinerary yet but it is true that the union home minister is visiting Pune. Shah will publish a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi; the programme has been organised by the city unit of the BJP.”

“Shah will also be inaugurating the first phase of the Shiv Srushti project which is a historical theme park based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Actually, Shah was expected to inaugurate this project last year in the month of November but it got postponed at the time,” Mulik said.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Kasba peth and Chinchwad bypolls are well underway and voting is scheduled on February 26. Both BJP and the Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) have started campaigning and there is added enthusiasm among BJP workers considering the timing of Shah’s visit. Whereas the Congress party has alleged that Shah’s visit to the city around the time of these bypolls is no coincidence and that the BJP has orchestrated it. Sources from the BJP said that Shah will also be visiting Satara and Kolhapur as part of his tour.