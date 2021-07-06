Amnesty scheme to regularise illegal water connections in Pune to commence in 15 days

Though the standing committee had given nod to execute the amnesty scheme for regularising illegal water connections, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not started the scheme yet. The civic officials say the scheme will be launched in the next 15 days.

The panel had given the nod to execute the scheme on June 30 to regularise the illegal water connections and instructed the administration to execute it on an immediate basis.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of the water department, said, “We proposed the amnesty scheme to the standing committee and after that, it was expected that it would go to the general body for final approval. But the standing committee asked the administration to start execution considering that the general body will approve it later. Now we need to put the proposal again in front of the municipal commissioner and later we would publish the scheme details in the newspapers.”

“It is expected that the scheme will get launched in the next 15 days, after completing the administrative process. It would be for a limited time frame of three months. Later, PMC administration would also put the proposal in front of the general body for approval,” he said.

Hemant Rasne, chairman of the standing committee, said, “As all parties supported the scheme, it is clear that the general body will approve it.”

Pawaskar said, “The fee is less to regularise the water connections. It depends on the size of the pipe for the water connection. Even the rates are different for commercial and residential use of the water.”

The officers from the water department said on anonymity, “Citizens have already started inquiry for the scheme. We are expecting that this time the elected members themselves will appeal to the citizens to regularise the water connections. They will also benefit from the 24x7 water scheme. Even as it is an official scheme, there are no chances to take any action for illegal water connection.”

Maximum defaulters are from government offices, which include BSNL, Railways, and many central government officials. PMC has appointed special officers to collect dues from them.