Amusement parks in Pune to reopen on October 22

PMC allows amusement parks to reopen from October 22, the day theatres and auditoriums in Pune are also reopening
An amusement park near Sarasbaug in Pune. PMC allows amusement parks to reopen from October 22, the day theatres and auditoriums in Pune are also reopening. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:45 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE A day after the state government’s order, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Wednesday, issued its order allowing eateries and restaurants in the city to remain open till midnight and establishments such as shops and markets are allowed to function till 11pm

The PMC also allowed amusement parks to restart operations from October 22, he day theatres and auditoriums in the city are also reopening.

According to the PMC order signed by commissioner Vikram Kumar, only “dry” joy rides have been allowed in amusement parks, while water rides are still shut.

On Tuesday, chief secretary Sitaram Kunte issued an order, applicable for the entire state, extending the operational hours of eateries, restaurants and other establishments ahead of the festive season.

As per the state order, eateries and restaurants are to remain open till midnight and establishments such as shops and markets are allowed to function till 11 pm. In Pune restaurants were allowed to operate till 11pm and shops till 10 pm.

Business establishments in Pune have welcomed this move, and hoteliers said that the restaurant would remain open for dine-in till midnight. The new rules issued by PMC are also applicable to the Pune and Khadki Cantonment boards.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
