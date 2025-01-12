Anti-Narcotics cell seizes drugs worth 43.87 lakh, dealer held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune has arrested a man involved in the illegal sale of drugs and seized narcotics worth ₹43.87 lakh. The incident was reported on Friday in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area. The arrest was made after assistant police inspector Nitinkumar Naik and his team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell were on patrol in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested individual has been identified as Arun Ashok Arora, 50, a resident of Pritam Heights, Mangdevadi, Katraj.

The arrest was made after assistant police inspector Nitinkumar Naik and his team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell were on patrol in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area. Based on a tip-off received by police constable Yogesh Mandhre, the police laid the trap and detained the suspects.

During the investigation, police recovered 2.14 kg of charas and 1.79 kg of ganja, along with other items, bringing the total value of the seized drugs to ₹43.87 lakh.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Arora at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.