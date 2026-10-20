Anti-rabies vaccine unavailable at 126 govt hospitals, RIG at 375

Anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) is unavailable at 126 government hospitals in Maharashtra, while rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) is out of stock at 375 facilities, according to a letter from the state public health department, raising concerns about timely treatment for dog-bite victims. According to figures cited by the department, of the 633 government hospitals covered in the assessment, ARV is unavailable at 126 (19.9%), while 507 (80.1%) have the vaccine in stock. (FILE)

In a letter dated October 16, health secretary Nipun Vinayak directed officials to ensure that both medicines are available in adequate quantities at all government hospitals by October 31, 2026. The communication flagged shortages across the state’s public healthcare network and stressed the need to prevent avoidable deaths due to rabies.

According to figures cited by the department, of the 633 government hospitals covered in the assessment, ARV is unavailable at 126 (19.9%), while 507 (80.1%) have the vaccine in stock. The RIG shortage is more widespread, with the medicine unavailable at 375 hospitals (59.2%) and available at only 258 (40.8%).

The communication comes amid concerns over stray dog attacks and human-animal conflict. It also refers to directions issued by the Supreme Court in a suo motu writ petition, through orders dated August 28, 2025, November 7, 2025, and August 14, 2026.

Both ARV and RIG are used in post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent rabies after a potential exposure, but serve different purposes. The vaccine stimulates the body to develop its own immune response, while RIG provides ready-made antibodies for immediate, short-term protection. Depending on the nature of the exposure and the patient’s vaccination status, both may be required as part of timely post-exposure treatment.

The public health department has instructed officials to take urgent steps to ensure uninterrupted supplies and adequate stocks at government hospitals. The letter emphasises that patients must receive timely treatment and that shortages should not lead to avoidable deaths.

“Necessary action should be completed within the stipulated timeframe to ensure that these medicines are available at all government hospitals in the state by October 31, 2026. Officials have been asked to issue instructions to the concerned personnel to ensure that the medicines remain regularly available in adequate quantities at all government hospitals,” Vinayak said.