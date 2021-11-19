APMC rolls back hike in parking charges at Market Yard in Pune

After opposition from various organisations and unions, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has taken back its decision in increasing parking fees for three-wheelers and goods’ vehicles at Market Yard market.

A meeting was held between APMC officials and members of various organisations on Friday, after which the fee increase was rolled back.

APMC Pune had increased charging parking fees for three-wheelers to Rs50 and for goods’ vehicles to ₹100, to avoid unwanted vehicles being parked inside Market Yard.

Traders, btokers and drivers threatened to go on strike over the increase.

“We had a fruitful meeting with APMC officials and after discussions, parking charges were rolled back. So we are not going to go on strike or close the market on Sunday,” said Vilas Bhujbal, leader of the association of traders and commission agents at Market Yard.

“Some nominal parking charges will be taken by the vehicles. It will be decided at the next meeting which will be held next Thursday and primary approval to this decision has been given by everyone, including union members,” said Pune APMC chairman Madhukant Garad.