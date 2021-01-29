AQI index drops in Pune with minimum temperature at 12.7 degrees Celsius
After the minimum temperature in Pune city dropped to 12.7 degrees Celsius, the air quality in the city has also slipped from good to moderate.
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has forecasted moderate air quality for the next few days as the night temperature will be around 13 degrees Celsius.
“The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Pune was in the moderate category on Friday. The AQI will continue to remain within the moderate category until January end due to similar temperature and ventilation as on Friday,” said SAFAR officials.
According to the weather department, the day temperature on Friday was 31 degrees Celsius whereas the night temperature in the city was 12.7 degrees Celsius.
“The night temperature is likely to remain around 13 degrees in the city until January 31. And the day temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius which will be warmer than normal. The sky in the city will remain clear,” said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.
The weather across Maharashtra shall remain dry until February 2.
As per the IMD, the highest maximum temperature reported on Friday was 33.5 degrees Celsius at Panjim and the lowest minimum temperature was reported at 10.8 degrees Celsius at Nashik.
