ARAI presents awards for best technical papers, student poster competition

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in association with SAEINDIA and SAE International (USA) presented awards for best technical papers and student poster competition during the 17th edition of the Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT) 2021.

The symposium was held in virtual form for the first time. The awards were presented under eight categories for technical papers and three categories for the student poster presentation.

Experts from around the world presented 130 technical papers, including 40 keynotes and 19 international papers on various subjects, which were evaluated by a total of 115 members of the jury and by at least three domain expert jury members.

In the technical awards categories, Massimiliano Calloni from ESI Group, Italy was awarded for the ‘Best international paper’, while Girikumar Kumaresh from Robert Bosch Engineering Business Soln, India was awarded for ‘Best paper on safety.

Pavan Prakash Duvvuri from Cummins Technical Centre, India was awarded for ‘Best paper on simulation and modelling, while Samir Kale from Ashok Leyland, India was awarded for ‘Best paper on environmental pollution and Hemant Kumar Dashora from KPIT Technologies Ltd., India for ‘Best paper on electric mobility.’

Similarly, Best paper- first prize was awarded to Gernot Hasenbichler from AVL LIST GmbH, Austria, while Best paper- the second prize was given to Sivaprasad Koralla of Tata Motors Ltd., India and Best paper- third prize to Dr Ravindra Utgikar, Praj Industries Limited.

The student poster presentation competition was held for UG, PG engineering students and PhD research scholars from various universities on contemporary topics on mobility. The competition was conducted on TechNovuus – the Technology Innovation Platform of ARAI.

Under ‘Safe mobility’ category first prize was given to Arka Patra for’ real-time driver behaviour assessment in two wheelers’, while second prize was given to Prafulla Dandge and Shubham Gaygol for ‘smart collision svoidance system by detecting vehicle brake lights using computer vision’ and third to Mandar Kodange and Samyak Waghmare for ‘self-activated vehicle turn indicator for collision avoidance.

Under the ‘smart mobility’ category, Anuj Tote stood first for ‘Automatic number plate detection’, Ashwini Kumar stood second for ‘Accident prevention by drowsiness detection and automatic braking’, while Hemavathi and Shinisha A also stood second for ‘Design of smart two-heeler electric car in Covid-19 scenario’.

Under ‘Sustainable mobility’ category, Gautami Chati and Shivaji Nawale stood first for ‘Treatment of vehicular exhaust through plug flow reactor model using alkaline absorption’ while Swapnil Chopade stood second for ‘Strategies to reduce NOx emissions in off-road diesel engine vehicles’. No third prizes were given in smart and sustainable mobility categories.