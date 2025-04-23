Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Archit Dongre from Pune secures 3rd rank in UPSC

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 23, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Pune’s Archit Parag Dongre has secured AIR 3 in the Civil Services Examination 2024 results declared by UPSC on Tuesday

Pune: City’s Archit Parag Dongre, 22, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 results declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. He is also the topper from Maharashtra. Other outstanding candidates from the state include Tejaswi Deshpande (99th) and Ankita Patil (303rd) from Thane.

Pune’s Archit Parag Dongre has secured AIR 3 in the Civil Services Examination 2024 results declared by UPSC on Tuesday. (HT)
Pune’s Archit Parag Dongre has secured AIR 3 in the Civil Services Examination 2024 results declared by UPSC on Tuesday. (HT)

Hailing from Pune, Archit completed his school education in Mumbai and moved to the city for college education. He pursued a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu, worked for a year in an IT company before quitting his job to prepare for the UPSC exams. Interestingly, in the 2023 UPSC results, he had secured 153rd rank and was selected for IPS training.

“I wanted to secure a higher ranking, so I decided to give another attempt. Family, friends and mentors guided me throughout the journey,” said Archit.

Parag had philosophy as his optional subject, according to the civil services exam results declared by the UPSC.

News / Cities / Pune / Archit Dongre from Pune secures 3rd rank in UPSC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On