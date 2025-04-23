Archit Dongre from Pune secures 3rd rank in UPSC

Pune: City’s Archit Parag Dongre, 22, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 results declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. He is also the topper from Maharashtra. Other outstanding candidates from the state include Tejaswi Deshpande (99th) and Ankita Patil (303rd) from Thane. Pune’s Archit Parag Dongre has secured AIR 3 in the Civil Services Examination 2024 results declared by UPSC on Tuesday. (HT)

Hailing from Pune, Archit completed his school education in Mumbai and moved to the city for college education. He pursued a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu, worked for a year in an IT company before quitting his job to prepare for the UPSC exams. Interestingly, in the 2023 UPSC results, he had secured 153rd rank and was selected for IPS training.

“I wanted to secure a higher ranking, so I decided to give another attempt. Family, friends and mentors guided me throughout the journey,” said Archit.

Parag had philosophy as his optional subject, according to the civil services exam results declared by the UPSC.