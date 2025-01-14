Army Day Parade to feature all-girl NCC contingent, robotic mules

PUNE The Army Day Parade this year will see the participation of an all-girl marching contingent from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and showcasing of four thematic tableaux, including one based on the force’s Mission Olympics Wing. Army Day Parade this year will see participation of all-girl marching contingent from NCC, showcasing of four thematic tableaux, including one based on the force’s Mission Olympics Wing, and robotic mules. (ANI FILE)

An all-women Agniveer contingent from the Corps of Military Police (CMP), Centre and School at Bengaluru, and a set of marching ‘robotic mules’ will also register their presence at the prestigious annual parade for the first time, defence sources said.

Also, Captain Sandhya Mahla will create a milestone by becoming the first woman officer to command two prestigious women contingents of the Indian Army. She will lead the women’s Agniveer contingent.

The parade will be held at the Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) Centre, Khadki on January 15. The theme for the 77th Army Day celebrations is ‘Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena’, and the focus this time is to demonstrate the capabilities of the Army contributing to a stronger nation.

Among the highlights are innovations like the Robotic Mule, a quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle designed for reconnaissance and perimeter security, and the Swathi Weapon Locating Radar, capable of tracking hostile artillery and ensuring precise counter-fire.

The parade will also feature the Sarvatra Bridging System, rapid-deployment assault bridge developed indigenously, and the multi-barrel rocket system. The parade will showcase ATOR N1200All-Terrain vehicle, an amphibious marvel designed to operate seamlessly across swamps, snow, and even water bodies.

The robust vehicle epitomizes the army’s readiness to tackle challenges in diverse terrains, including high-altitude and disaster-prone regions. Similarly, the Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System (VMIMS), with its swift deployment and precision targeting capabilities, reflects the army’s focus on agility and accuracy in modern combat scenarios.

Adding to the impressive lineup are the drone jammer systems, vital for countering UAV threats, and mobile communication nodes, which ensure seamless coordination in remote and challenging terrains. Together, these technologies demonstrate the army’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions to safeguard the nation, the army stated.