Artificial intelligence, machine learning plays vital role in defence: DRDO director

PUNE Director, Research and Development Establishment (R&DE) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) PM Kurulkar said advanced technology is evolving through artificial intelligence, machine learning and in-depth research is required to be done to meet the changing challenges in the field of security, biotechnology, communication sector among other sectors.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning are playing a vital role in the field of defence. Students need to develop a tendency to do research and innovation,” said Kurulkar while addressing the students and researchers at the inauguration ceremony of the two-day ‘National Conference on Communication, Computational Intelligence and Learning’ (NCCCIL).

The conference is jointly organised by the department of information technology of the Army Institute of Technology (AIT), Dighi and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

The conference reviewed about 64 research papers (more than 150 participants) out of which 43 papers were selected and 34 were registered.

Due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the conference is being conducted online.

Selected research papers will be published in three peer-reviewed journals i.e. The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), Web of Science Group and CRC Press.

Kurulkar said, “The intelligence of Indians is immeasurable. With the right combination of technology and intelligence, we can make impossible things possible. The efforts made by the Indians during the coronavirus pandemic and the three vaccines developed are indicative of this.”

“The discovery of three effective vaccines against Covid-19 and its mass production is a guideline for the world. It is a matter of joy for all that India is being looked upon with respect from all over the world. He also expressed the expectation that the curriculum would change with the changing challenges and advancement of technology.” he said.