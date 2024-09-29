As PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj Metro, chorus grows for underground station at Balajinagar

The demand for an additional metro station at Balajinagar has intensified, and politicians across party lines are endorsing the plan, as the foundation stone laying event of the proposed underground metro stretch between Swargate and Katraj is scheduled on Sunday. Despite Dhankawadi, Balajinagar and Bharati Vidyapeeth areas having high population density no metro station was proposed here. (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) had originally proposed three stations Market Yard, Padmawati, and Katraj. Despite Dhankawadi, Balajinagar and Bharati Vidyapeeth areas having high population density no metro station was proposed here.

Vishal Tambe, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader, said, “I made the demand long ago when the proposal was put before the general body. I had submitted a written proposal demanding a station either at Balajinagar or Bharti Vidyapeeth.”

“This is the right time to make the change or once the work commences there will be no change in plan,” he added.

Bhimrao Tapkir, BJP MLA from Khadakwasla assembly constituency, said, “I had raised the issue in the state assembly and demanded to build one more station between Padmawati and Katraj as a large number of population will use the service. The government is positive about the move and will hopefully be implemented.”

Earlier in August, the Union cabinet approved the Swargate to Katraj underground line extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line of the Pune Metro Phase-I project.

Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro, said, “We are the executing agency and implement project as approved. If we get permission for one more station, we will accommodate it.”

A senior metro official requesting anonymity said, “The proposal has already got a nod from state and central government. In such a big project, taking revised permission is difficult. Mostly PMC will need to bear the additional cost of the new station otherwise political leadership will need to take initiative and get approval from the government.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate which will also mark the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between District Court and Swargate is ₹1,810 crore.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will remain present at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch during the inauguration event.

PM Modi will also inaugurate various other projects in Maharashtra worth over ₹11,200 crore at around 12:30 pm through video conferencing.