As two Thackerays share dais, supporters explore alliance option for Pune

The coming together of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders at a pro-Marathi event in Mumbai on Saturday has sparked discussion among party workers in Pune about a possible political alliance, ahead of the upcoming civic elections. While no formal alliance has been announced, grassroots workers from both parties believe a tie-up is imminent and could salvage the situation for both parties in the city, where both have seen diminishing political relevance in recent years. The workers now see a potential alliance not only as a tactical move but also as a chance to reassert their political relevance by uniting on a common linguistic and cultural plank. (HT)

“The event in Mumbai has created positive vibes here in Pune,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prashant Badhe. “Party workers feel that an official alliance must happen soon. If it does, it will be a big opportunity for both parties in the municipal polls.”

He added, “Both parties have committed cadres, but we’ve lacked winnable opportunities. That will change if we fight the elections together.”

MNS leader Ajay Shinde echoed the sentiment, stating, “The event was about the Marathi language, but it’s clear that Shiv Sena is our natural ally. Our ideology and work style are aligned. If we contest together, both cadres will work with renewed energy.”

Internal discussions and shifting equations

MNS insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted past mistakes. “We erred by supporting the BJP. If we align with them again, we’ll be given just five or six seats to contest in Pune. That will demoralise our workers. But if we join hands with Shiv Sena, we can field candidates across all wards. Winning or losing is secondary — what matters is expanding our base.”

Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have a significant presence in Pune, particularly in areas with strong Marathi-speaking populations. However, the rise of the BJP and the fragmentation of the Marathi vote have weakened their hold in recent years.

The workers now see a potential alliance not only as a tactical move but also as a chance to reassert their political relevance by uniting on a common linguistic and cultural plank.