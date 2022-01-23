Aspirants for MHADA recruitment exam allotted exam centre in other districts

PUNE The aspirants who have applied for the recruitment examination of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) posts were shocked to find out that the exam centre allotted to them for the upcoming exams is in far away district, and not what they had applied for.

Many students complained that they had given Pune district as an option of choice, but the exam centre allotted to them is in Kolhapur, Aurangabad and other districts.

Aspirants are already furious with the authorities as the exam was earlier postponed last moment by the department to prevent the paper from a leak. Now, with the exam centres given far away from their residence, the students are unable to travel due to the ongoing MSRTC strike.

“I stay in a village in Bhor Taluka, Pune district and as colleges are closed I have gone to my village for preparation of these recruitment exams. But I have been given a centre in Aurangabad district and I cannot afford to travel so far. I had already given my preference to appear for the exam in a Pune district centre,” said Ketan Jagdale an aspirant.

The scheduled MHADA recruitment examination was to be held on December 12, 2021 and more than 2.75 lakh students were going to appear for it. There were 565 vacant posts in MHADA in various departments which include administration, accounts and survey departments. The application process for this recruitment had started in September 2021 for the posts of executive engineer, architect, sub-engineer, administrative officer, assistant legal advisor, junior engineer, junior architect assistant, assistants, clerks, surveyor and several other posts.

Now, the MHADA recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from February 4 onwards. The recruitment exam for the post of clerk will be held on February 7 and 8. These exams are going to be held online in different schedules. While students are fearing to travel to other districts due to increasing Covid cases in the state and also the MSRTC bus strike issue.

Another aspirant Smita Koli said, “We prepare for various state government recruitment exams in a hope to get a secure job, but from the last one year the state government is only playing with our emotions and dream to get government jobs. Earlier the exam was cancelled at the last movement and now we have been given exam centres which are too far in other districts.”