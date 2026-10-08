HT Morning Brief October 8: Gyanesh Kumar’s Z+ security upgraded; tributes pour in for Nana Patekar
Start your day informed with the latest news headlines from politics, global affairs, sports, and entertainment.
Good morning, readers. Start your day informed with the latest news headlines from politics, global affairs, sports, and entertainment.
ECINET flaws were flagged to poll body, cyber-security agency CERT-In in July: Researcher
A security researcher has said he warned the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the country’s cyber-security agency, CERT-In, about flaws in the Commission’s voter-services website and its ECINET app back in July. He said they could expose election officials’ contact details and let attackers read or forge data in the app. Three months passed with no fix acknowledged. Om Monday, a day after HT sent both agencies questions about his findings, CERT-In told him in an e-mail that one of the flaws had been fixed and that work on the rest was “under progress”. It is not clear when the fix was effected. Click here to read more.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Z+ security upgraded amid SIR protests, unrest
Amid protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Union government has further upgraded his existing Z+ security cover, with more personnel now deployed outside his residence, at the Election Commission office and for his personal security, HT has learnt. Click here for more.
Nana Patekar dies of cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa
Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning of a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His son Malhar Patekar confirmed that he passed away at the age of 75. He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula. He was rushed to the Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival due to a heart attack. Click here for Live Updates.
India plans to invite Canadian PM Mark Carney as Republic Day chief guest amid trade deal talks
India is exploring the possibility of having Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year against the backdrop of hectic efforts by the two countries to finalise a trade deal by the year-end, people familiar with the matter said. The choice of the chief guest for the event on January 26 is determined by a combination of strategic, diplomatic and economic factors, and also signals the strength of bilateral relations. Click here for more.
Trump admin plans $70,000 fee on post-study work programme, Indians likely to be hit hardest
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday made a proposal to charge American universities a $70,000 fee for every international student they nominate to work in the US, as part of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. The DHS has defended the proposed rule, which will be opened for public comment for a period of 30 days, citing the need to combat visa fraud and protect American workers from foreign competition. The Donald Trump administration has argued that it may shut down the OPT program altogether if the fee is not imposed. Read more here.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More