HT Morning Brief October 8: Gyanesh Kumar’s Z+ security upgraded; tributes pour in for Nana Patekar

Good morning, readers. Start your day informed with the latest news headlines from politics, global affairs, sports, and entertainment. Bollywood actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday.

ECINET flaws were flagged to poll body, cyber-security agency CERT-In in July: Researcher A security researcher has said he warned the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the country’s cyber-security agency, CERT-In, about flaws in the Commission’s voter-services website and its ECINET app back in July. He said they could expose election officials’ contact details and let attackers read or forge data in the app. Three months passed with no fix acknowledged. Om Monday, a day after HT sent both agencies questions about his findings, CERT-In told him in an e-mail that one of the flaws had been fixed and that work on the rest was “under progress”. It is not clear when the fix was effected. Click here to read more.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Z+ security upgraded amid SIR protests, unrest Amid protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Union government has further upgraded his existing Z+ security cover, with more personnel now deployed outside his residence, at the Election Commission office and for his personal security, HT has learnt. Click here for more.

Nana Patekar dies of cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning of a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His son Malhar Patekar confirmed that he passed away at the age of 75. He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula. He was rushed to the Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival due to a heart attack. Click here for Live Updates.

India plans to invite Canadian PM Mark Carney as Republic Day chief guest amid trade deal talks India is exploring the possibility of having Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year against the backdrop of hectic efforts by the two countries to finalise a trade deal by the year-end, people familiar with the matter said. The choice of the chief guest for the event on January 26 is determined by a combination of strategic, diplomatic and economic factors, and also signals the strength of bilateral relations. Click here for more.