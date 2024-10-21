Assembly elections: NCP workers rally against Shankar Jagtap’s candidature in Chinchwad

he Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced Shankar Jagtap as the party’s candidate for Chinchwad in the upcoming assembly elections, but the decision has sparked opposition from party workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). They have expressed firm resistance, stating they will not campaign for Jagtap. For the 2024 assembly elections, BJP state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule held discussions with both Ashwini and Jagtap, convincing the former to step down and clear the way for the latter, who is also the BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president. (HT FILE PHOTO)

NCP members, who are part of the Mahayuti alliance, convened an emergency meeting on Sunday evening. Key leaders, including Vitthal Kate, Prashant Shitole, and Mayur Kalate, have insisted that the NCP be given the chance to contest from Chinchwad.

Kate said, “One of us should get the ticket, and the whole group will support and campaign for that candidate. We are determined to end this political nepotism.”

He further highlighted the NCP’s strong local connections and deep understanding of the constituency’s issues, stating, “Given our experience and network with citizens, we are in a strong position for this election.”

The internal opposition, both within the alliance and the BJP, could significantly impact the Mahayuti’s efforts to hold onto the Chinchwad seat in the upcoming elections

Shitole, former corporator, said, “The NCP has a strong presence in the Chinchwad constituency. Several development projects were undertaken when the NCP was in power which have been applauded by everyone. We demand that the NCP should be given an opportunity here.”

Chinchwad has long been a Jagtap family stronghold, with the late Laxman Jagtap, Shankar’s brother, serving as MLA for three consecutive terms. Following Laxman’s death in 2023, a by-election saw his wife, Ashwini, win the seat by a margin of 36,000 votes. Even then, Shankar had expressed interest in contesting but was asked by senior BJP leaders to step aside in favour of Ashwini.

Jagtap said, there is no conflict or differences within the Mahayuti alliance. There is always a possibility that people from the party will be willing to contest the elections.

“Senior Mahayuti leaders—chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have taken the decision to give the tickets for the assembly elections. The issues regarding the NCP members will be taken and solved by senior leaders at their level,” he said.

For the 2024 assembly elections, BJP state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule held discussions with both Ashwini and Jagtap, convincing the former to step down and clear the way for the latter, who is also the BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president.

Jagtap is not only facing resistance from the NCP but also from within the BJP. Former corporators Shatrughna Kate and Chandrakant Nakhate, both from Chinchwad, have voiced opposition, adding to the challenges the Jagtap family faces in retaining the seat.