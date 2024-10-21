Assembly elections: Ramesh Bagwe hints at rebellion if Congress doesn’t give ticket  

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yet to announce its candidate for the Pune Cantonment assembly constituency, rumours have it that the party may replace some of its sitting MLAs in the district. On the other hand former Minister of State Ramesh Bagwe, along with his son Avinash Bagwe, may rebel against Congress if the party does not consider his father’s name for assembly polls. Bagwe is facing difficulty in securing the Congress ticket. A few months ago, he went to Delhi to raise concerns about being sidelined by local leaders. The party has even brought in another candidate, Avinash Salwe, and is promoting him. Against this backdrop, any shift in political strategy would not be surprising, said a source. (HT FILE)

Addressing the rumours, Avinash Bagwe dismissed the possibility of joining any other party, saying, “We are committed to seeking a ticket from the Congress party and plan to contest the election only through the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We are hoping for our name to be announced either this evening or tomorrow. If needed, we will contest as independents, but not with any other party.”

The BJP on Sunday announced its first list with three candidates from Pune including Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud, Madhuri Misal from Parvati, and Siddharth Shirole from Shivajinagar. However, candidates for the Khadakwasla, Pune Cantonment and Kasba Peth seats have not been announced yet. Sources suggest that BJP’s internal surveys for the Pune Cantonment seat have yielded unfavourable results for sitting MLA Sunil Kamble, with indications that Congress remains a strong preference in the constituency, as seen during the Lok Sabha elections. Sources added that the party may consider a replacement of the candidate.

“There are deliberate attempts by some of our own party members and BJP leaders to spread these rumours,” Bagwe alleged, suggesting an effort to undermine his position.

A senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted, “BJP is concerned about retaining the Pune Cantonment seat, and there is talk of a candidate change. However, the party lacks a strong contender from within its ranks. The Republican Party of India (RPI), an alliance partner, is also claiming the seat. If BJP finds a suitable candidate from outside, they may consider it.”

Another source highlighted Bagwe’s struggles within his own party.

As the wait for the official announcement continues, speculation about both BJP’s and Bagwe’s next moves is likely to persist.