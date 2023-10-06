News / Cities / Pune News / Astrologer robbed of 95,000 in Pune's Koregaon Park

Astrologer robbed of 95,000 in Pune's Koregaon Park

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 06, 2023 10:30 PM IST

An astrologer was robbed of ₹95,001 by three men who approached him for consultation in Pune's Koregaon Park area

A case regarding the incident has been registered at Koregaon Park police station on October 5 under sections 392, 394,504,506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident occurred on October 3 between 8 pm and 11:30 pm, at Koregaon Park, lane number 6.

According to the police, the astrologer has created his social media business pages and through which he has posts videos and people approach him for consultation.

The accused contacted the astrologer for consultation and asked him to have tea with them and took him on their vehicle towards Chakan.

On the way, they threatened the astrologer and asked him to hand over all his belongings. Later they threatened and forced him to transfer 95,001 via his mobile wallet.

Dattaryaya Lingade, assistant police inspector, said, “Identification of the accused is underway and the accused will be nabbed soon.’’

A case regarding the incident has been registered at Koregaon Park police station on October 5 under sections 392, 394,504,506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

