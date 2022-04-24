At 1.3%, Pune’s weekly positivity rate higher than state
PUNE As Covid-19 cases are on the rise, eight districts in the state, including Pune are now reporting a higher positivity rate than the state average. The average weekly positivity rate in the state stands at 0.6 per cent. The highest positivity rate was reported in Dhule at 1.9 per cent.
Between April 15 and 21, the districts that reported a higher than state average positivity rate are Pune, Akola, Aurangabad, Beed, Dhule, Mumbai, Nashik and Parbhani.
During the same time period, a total of 1.59 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state, out of which 987 tested positive, taking the state’s average weekly positivity rate to 0.6%
The districts reporting a higher positivity rate are Akola with 1.4%, Aurangabad at 0.6%, Beed at 1.3%, Dhule at 1.9%, Mumbai at 0.9%, Nashik at 0.6%, Parbhani at 0.9% and Pune at 1.3%.
As cases continue to report a slight rise everyday. the positivity rate continues to rise. Between April 15 and 21, a total of 17,153 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Pune district, of which 217 tested positive. The highest new cases for the said period were reported in Mumbai which saw 539 new cases.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “We have asked the district administration to increase tests especially in districts where the positivity rate is rising. However, we have also observed that there is no rise in hospital admissions in the districts, which is a positive news. We have asked the district administration to increase testing and keep a watch, if it is increasing the load on hospital infrastructure.”
The Central government, last week advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the coronavirus.
Police invokes sedition charges against Ranas, court remands them to 14-day judicial custody
Mumbai Mumbai police has invoked sedition charges against Independent Lok Sabha MP from Amaravati Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, claiming that 'their acts created hateful sentiments in the minds of citizens against the Maharashtra government.' However, when the police on Sunday produced the couple in the court, they failed to get custody of the two as the court remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.
Week after Jahangirpuri violence, Hindus, Muslims take out 'Tiranga Yatra'
A 'Tiranga Yatra' by the people of Hindu and Muslim communities was taken out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday, a week after clashes were broken between the two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Recently, representatives from the two communities hugged each other and said they would ensure the clashes of April 16 will not be repeated in Jahangirpuri. The Kushal Chowk has been barricaded by the police from all sides.
Maha's daily Covid tally dips slightly with 144 cases, Mumbai sees 73 infections
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 144 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 78,76,841 and the death toll to 1,47,834, a health official said. Both the fatalities were reported from Pune city, he said. With 95 patients being discharged after Covid-19 treatment, the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,28,091 as of Sunday, leaving the state with 916 active cases. Dhule district reported 12 cases, the official said.
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra surrenders six days after Supreme Court cancels bail
The main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Ashish Mishra, surrendered in the court of the chief judicial magistrate Chintaram here on Sunday. Ashish Mishra is Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni's son. Lakhimpur Kheri district jail superintendent PP Singh confirmed, “Ashish Mishra has arrived at the district jail.” “Owing to security concerns, Ashish Mishra will be kept in quarantine barrack number 21,” PP Singh said.
'Decision after...': Karnataka CM Bommai on new Covid-19 guidelines
Amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the state government will issue Covid-19 guidelines after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing situation on April 27. The coastal state on Saturday registered 139 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 1,679. India continues to witness a surge in several parts of the country, India added 2,593 fresh infections on Sunday.
