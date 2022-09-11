At 105.2 decibels, Pune records noisiest celebrations on last day of Ganeshotsav
According to COEP, the average sound level obtained from 10 locations in the city on the last day of festival was 105.2 dB (decibel) as compared to 86.2 dB (2019), 90.4 dB (2018) and 90.9 dB (2017)
With Covid restrictions lifted after two years, the immersion procession this year was the nosiest since past six years, according to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and College of Engineering Pune (COEP). According to COEP, the average sound level obtained from 10 locations in the city on the last day of festival was 105.2 dB (decibel) as compared to 86.2 dB (2019), 90.4 dB (2018) and 90.9 dB (2017).
COEP has been monitoring noise levels on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the Ganesh festival, since 2001.
Mahesh Shindikar, assistant professor of biology, Applied Sciences Department, COEP, said, “September 9 saw record noise during Ganesh immersion procession with spatiotemporal (space-time) readings very high and such noise risky for everyone.”
The readings were taken by a team of students from CoEP, led by their professor Shindikar, who collected sound samples from 10 important areas of Ganpati procession and visarjan, using spatiotemporal and scientific detectors.
MPCB, the nodal agency to monitor and study noise pollution and sound level, found it was beyond permissible limit of 65 dB at commercial areas at 18 locations across Pune. According to MPCB official Pratap Jagtap, “This year there was no restriction on enjoying the festival and thus the sound levels were higher than the hearing capacity of any individual which is at 50dB. Since it is not a continuous sound but showing the dips and rise of the sound, hence the dB levels crossed over 90 this year.”
MPCB data showed that at six locations - Shivajinagar (Sakhar Sankul) 97.19 dB, Shaniwar peth (Shaniwarwada) 94.32 dB, Laxmi road (Shagun chowk) 96.12 dB, Mahatma Phule Mandai 98.70 dB, Sarasbaug (Mitra Mandal chowk) 96.19 dB, and Khadki (Near Bazar) 94.79 dB.
As per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (amended in 2017) published by the ministry of environment and forests, 55 dB in daytime and 45 dB at night is the permissible sound limit in residential areas.
The blaring sound of loudspeakers disturbed many residents along Tilak road, Laxmi road, Bajirao road, Kelkar road, Kumthekar road, and Tilak road with some old structures also shaking due to the sound waves, said residents.
-
State fined ₹12,000 crore for mismanagement of sewage, solid waste
Mumbai: The state's inability to treat more than 55% of the sewage it generates daily attracted the ire of the National Green Tribunal, which has levied a whopping Rs 12,000 crore environmental compensation on the Maharashtra government to be paid before November. Maharashtra generates 9,758 megalitres of sewage a day (MLD; one mega litre is one million litres). Of that, 5,420 MLD – or 55% of the total liquid waste generated – goes untreated.
-
Murder of 7-year-old: Engg student sends ransom message to misguide probe
To divert the attention of police and its investigation, the engineering student used someone else's phone to send a ransom message, demanding Rs 20 crore from the victim's parent. However, the probe officials tracked his activities and nabbed him. A resident of Masulkar colony in Pimpri, the housing society where Aditya lived, Manthan Bhosale (20) sent a message through messenger application using the phone of a labourer.
-
Upset over ‘humiliation’, engg student murders seven-year-old in Pimpri, 2 held
The Pimpri Chinchwad Police has arrested a 20-year-old student of an engineering college for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a seven-year-old boy who lived in his housing society in Pimpri. Aditya Ogale's body was recovered from the terrace of a building in MIDC Bhosari late Friday night. His parents started searching for him when he did not return after a few hours. During interrogation, the youth reportedly confessed to the boy's murder, the police said.
-
To revitalise wing, Yuva Sena seeks new faces
Mumbai: A core group of Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena members, including its secretary Varun Sardesai, started a state-wide tour on Saturday to induct new members and revitalise the working of the youth wing of the Shiv Sena. On Saturday, Sardesai launched the Yuva Sena's 'Nirdhar Abhiyan,' which will cover 48 assembly constituencies in eight districts of Marathwada region as well as parts of Buldhana in Vidarbha region.
-
ATC to keep watch on Mount Mary Fair
A joint task force of the Anti-Terror Cells (ATCs) from eight police stations will keep a watch at the much-awaited Mount Mary Fair in Bandra, which starts today after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ATCs were set up in each police station in 2012 and were the brainchild of former Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sadanand Date, who now heads the Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics