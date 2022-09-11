At 105.2 decibels, Pune records noisiest celebrations on last day of Ganeshotsav

With Covid restrictions lifted after two years, the immersion procession this year was the nosiest since past six years, according to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and College of Engineering Pune (COEP). According to COEP, the average sound level obtained from 10 locations in the city on the last day of festival was 105.2 dB (decibel) as compared to 86.2 dB (2019), 90.4 dB (2018) and 90.9 dB (2017).

COEP has been monitoring noise levels on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the Ganesh festival, since 2001.

Mahesh Shindikar, assistant professor of biology, Applied Sciences Department, COEP, said, “September 9 saw record noise during Ganesh immersion procession with spatiotemporal (space-time) readings very high and such noise risky for everyone.”

The readings were taken by a team of students from CoEP, led by their professor Shindikar, who collected sound samples from 10 important areas of Ganpati procession and visarjan, using spatiotemporal and scientific detectors.

MPCB, the nodal agency to monitor and study noise pollution and sound level, found it was beyond permissible limit of 65 dB at commercial areas at 18 locations across Pune. According to MPCB official Pratap Jagtap, “This year there was no restriction on enjoying the festival and thus the sound levels were higher than the hearing capacity of any individual which is at 50dB. Since it is not a continuous sound but showing the dips and rise of the sound, hence the dB levels crossed over 90 this year.”

MPCB data showed that at six locations - Shivajinagar (Sakhar Sankul) 97.19 dB, Shaniwar peth (Shaniwarwada) 94.32 dB, Laxmi road (Shagun chowk) 96.12 dB, Mahatma Phule Mandai 98.70 dB, Sarasbaug (Mitra Mandal chowk) 96.19 dB, and Khadki (Near Bazar) 94.79 dB.

As per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (amended in 2017) published by the ministry of environment and forests, 55 dB in daytime and 45 dB at night is the permissible sound limit in residential areas.

The blaring sound of loudspeakers disturbed many residents along Tilak road, Laxmi road, Bajirao road, Kelkar road, Kumthekar road, and Tilak road with some old structures also shaking due to the sound waves, said residents.